Monterey Co. restaurant owner accused of violating health order, serving customers amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA, Calif. (KGO) -- A restaurant owner in Carmel-by-the-Sea is facing three misdemeanor charges after allegedly serving customers and failing to wear a face mask at his restaurant during the state and county's public health orders.According to the Monterey County District Attorney, Jeffrey LeTowt, owner of the Tuck Box restaurant, allowed customers to dine in inside his restaurant, consume food on the premises and did not implement social distancing guidelines.The district attorney said the man also did not wear a face mask while customers were present.LeTowt now faces three misdemeanor charges, which could mean a $1,000 fine and six months in prison.Under local and state health orders in place because of COVID-19, restaurants in Monterey County are only allowed to serve food for take-out or delivery.