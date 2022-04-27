UC Berkeley student faces charges after threatening to shoot staff, prompting lockdown, DA says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11778876" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many students still felt like they were left in the dark as Cal did not share real-time information during the lockdown to protect the investigation.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=11778157" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> U.C. Berkeley police locate a person accused of making credible threats of violence that sparked a massive search for the individual on Cal's campus.

BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A UC Berkeley student is facing charges of threatening to shoot staff, leading to a campus lockdown last week, according to the district attorney.Thirty-nine-year-old Lamar Bursey of Hayward was charged with two counts of felony criminal threats.Officials say last Thursday's threat was related to a student who had been placed on interim suspension for threatening behavior.Officers located the student and gave the all-clear after a lockdown that lasted more than four hours.