UC Berkeley student faces charges after threatening to shoot staff, prompting lockdown, DA says

Thirty-nine-year-old Lamar Bursey of Hayward was charged with two counts of felony criminal threats
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) -- A UC Berkeley student is facing charges of threatening to shoot staff, leading to a campus lockdown last week, according to the district attorney.

RELATED: UC Berkeley students remain on edge over returning to classroom after threat of violence
Many students still felt like they were left in the dark as Cal did not share real-time information during the lockdown to protect the investigation.



Thirty-nine-year-old Lamar Bursey of Hayward was charged with two counts of felony criminal threats.

Officials say last Thursday's threat was related to a student who had been placed on interim suspension for threatening behavior.

Officers located the student and gave the all-clear after a lockdown that lasted more than four hours.

U.C. Berkeley police locate a person accused of making credible threats of violence that sparked a massive search for the individual on Cal's campus.



