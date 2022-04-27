UC Berkeley student faces charges after threatening to shoot staff, prompting lockdown, DA says

RELATED: UC Berkeley students remain on edge over returning to classroom after threat of violence
Thirty-nine-year-old Lamar Bursey of Hayward was charged with two counts of felony criminal threats.
Officials say last Thursday's threat was related to a student who had been placed on interim suspension for threatening behavior.
Officers located the student and gave the all-clear after a lockdown that lasted more than four hours.
VIDEO: UC Berkeley police locate person behind threats of violence on campus
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live