Technology

UC Berkeley smartphone COVID-19 contact tracing program may expand statewide, officials say

BERKELEY, Calif. -- A pilot program that will provide COVID-19 contact tracing to members of the University of California, Berkeley community via smartphone may go statewide, university officials said Thursday.

UC Berkeley community members are being asked to enroll Monday when the program goes live. It alerts them if they have been exposed to the coronavirus and it's meant to help slow the spread of the virus.

The program launched at UC San Diego and UC San Francisco in September and has been valuable on those campuses.

RELATED: New data shows how effective contact tracing is across Bay Area

"California COVID Notify is a privacy-first approach to using smartphones to alert you when you have been exposed to COVID-19," UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ and Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost A. Paul Alivisatos said in a statement.

"It augments traditional contact tracing efforts and makes it possible to reach unknown contacts," the two officials added.

Other UC campuses in expanding the pilot will join UC Berkeley, and if the pilot is successful, it may be rolled out statewide.

RELATED: App for COVID-19 contact tracing faces hurdles, generational divide over privacy concerns

The program does not collect location information and all aspects of a person's participation are anonymous, Christ and Alivisatos said.

"No personally identifiable information is used or stored," they said.

They want to assure students they will not be disciplined because of any contact tracing effort, rather the health and safety of the campus community comes first.

WATCH: Dominican University offers course on COVID-19 investigating
EMBED More News Videos

A college in the North Bay is offering a new course this fall in coronavirus contact tracing, with on-the-job training.



For people with an iPhone, downloading the latest iOS 14.2 update is necessary to participate. For Android users, nothing needs to be done to participate, according to university officials.

Campus community members are asked to look for a WarnMe alert on Monday with enrollment information.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
technologyberkeleyhealthtrialuc berkeleycontact tracingcollegeappcovid 19 pandemicsciencecalifornia
Copyright 2020 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Britain's Johnson in self-isolation; has no virus symptoms
Shoppers get early start for holiday meals as COVID-19 cases soar
MAP: Everything allowed to reopen in Bay Area
COVID-19 updates: CA reports 10,968 cases in single day, data shows
Trump admits Biden won election for the 1st time, then reverses it
Dustin Johnson wins first Masters played in fall
Central Subway Project delayed again, plans for 2022 completion
Show More
Bay Area celebrates Diwali with mix of tradition, COVID-19 rules
Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County
Pollutant drop from pandemic lockdown previews electric cars
'To Kill A Mockingbird,' 4 other novels stir outcry in SoCal schools
Trump Rally turns violent in Sacramento
More TOP STORIES News