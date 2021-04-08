COVID-19 vaccine

UCSF doctor answers questions on COVID-19 vaccine side effects, workplace requirements, reopening plans

By
EMBED <>More Videos

UCSF doctor answers questions on vaccine side effects, reopening

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- There are many topics of interest on the pandemic, ranging from survivors suffering mental disorders to California fully reopening by mid-June to new worries about the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Joining us live to get some answers is the chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF, Doctor Bob Wachter.

Let's start with the new study published in the Lancet about two long-term disorders we're seeing in COVID survivors. Can you talk about that?



"Recent studies show a higher rate of cognitive problems, depression, anxiety," said Dr. Watcher. "A whole bunch of things that are yet one other reason why, if you can avoid having COVID-19, that would be great."

RELATED: 2 vaccines in use will be effective against variant of COVID-19 identified in California, Duke finds

Disturbing development on the AstraZeneca vaccine, which has not been approved yet for use in the U.S. But it may still get the go-ahead and we do have millions of doses of it. What did European regulators determine about AstraZeneca and blood clots? Causal?



"Blood clots are very common," said Watcher. "What they have seen is rare, but a higher than expected amount, of pretty unusual blood clots in the brain associated with a low platelet count. And they have not fully worked out for sure whether that's a side effect of the vaccine, but my guess is it's going to turn out to be a rare kind of one-in-a-million side effect of the vaccine."

He assures that despite the findings, it should not deter people from getting vaccines.

"You're still better off getting vaccinated than not, the risk of COVID-19 is far higher," said Watcher. "But it is an unexpected side effect, which has led some regulators to say we're not going to give it, for example, to younger patients who are at lower risk of dying from COVID-19."

RELATED: Biden makes all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on April 19

You said for the unvaccinated, this may be the most dangerous time in the pandemic. Why?



"There's a decent chance that you are now facing, if you encounter someone with COVID-19, facing a virus that's better at its job," said Watcher. "The U.K. virus is also more serious and more likely to be fatal."



Given that, what do you think about the state planning to reopen everything and lose the color tiers that we've all gotten used to by June 15?



"I think by that time, everyone who wants to be vaccinated, and I hope everyone does, will have had the opportunity to be vaccinated. I think there's every reason to believe California will continue to do well. We're doing great right now, but we're not completely out of the woods."

CDC said this week young people are driving the latest surge in infections nationwide. Is that because they haven't been vaccinated? Is it because they're resuming contact through school, sports and open movie theaters?



"Most older people are now at least partly protected with vaccinations. Younger people are not, yet we are opening up," said Watcher. "And so, it's an odd time where things are massively safer than they were if you've been vaccinated, but it's actually somewhat riskier than they were if they haven't."

RELATED: This app helps you easily find COVID-19 vaccine appointments

Do you think schools and employers should require vaccinations? what are you concerns with that?



"I personally think it's a good idea," said Watcher. "For certain workplaces, working in a nursing home, working in a school, having the kids in school once the kids are eligible for vaccination. I think it's perfectly reasonable to require vaccinations, certainly the entire place is safer."

Dr. Walker is also guest-hosting a podcast called "In the Bubble." You can find that here.


Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscocoronavirus californiacovid 19 variantcovid 19 vaccineucsfdoctorscovid 19 pandemicsciencereopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Why lawsuits against COVID vaccine mandates will likely fail: Experts
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
COVID updates: Hospitalizations drop but deaths remain high
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Show More
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News