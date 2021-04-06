Video shows Ukiah police kicking, hitting homeless man experiencing mental health crisis

That is why Ukiah residents are so upset about an incident on April 1 -- And why the city announced late today why it is launching an independent investigation.
RELATED: Oakland launches civilian crisis response team to handle nonviolent mental health calls
Videos from two angles show officers dealing with 25-year-old Gerardo Magdelano, a deranged homeless man who had been walking naked down South State Street.
"The gentleman was not aggressive to officers. He did not advance on the officer," said Frank Pacino, who shot one of those videos.
Family members describe Magdelano as being homeless and bipolar. They say that when a local hospital refused to treat him in a crisis, he self-medicated on LSD, got hot, took off his clothes, and went for the walk, causing no problems.
Then, the Ukiah police arrived.
Video from other angles show them using pepper spray without any effect, and then a taser in trying to subdue Magdelano.
VIDEO: Witness shares video after Fremont officer shoots, kills suspect on Hwy 84
"He was incoherent," said his sister, Victoria Diaz. "He could not follow directions because when he is sick like that and under drugs, he cannot follow directions. He is in his own world."
Another video, shot by Ryan Butts and Tonya Clark shows Ukiah Police surrounding Magdelano, slamming his head to the concrete parking lot, kicking him, and hitting him in the face. "And that is when he is on the ground," said Clark. "They did not need to go any further."
"That's our little brother," said Victoria, almost in tears. "He has facial injuries. He has a concussion. He has a problem with his shoulder. And now that the drugs are wearing off, he is in pain."
Magdelano has been hospitalized two times since the incident.
ABC7 News reached out to Ukiah Police for their version of what happened. They have yet to get back.
RELATED: Antioch PD says no illegal chokeholds used on Angelo Quinto after family files lawsuit
That department did release a lengthy statement. It reads, in part, "We are aware of videos circulating on-line showing a partial view of the incident... Use of force incidents like this are rare and there is an investigation underway regarding the incident's escalation and whether Ukiah Police principles and protocols were followed."
"The video does not match what my video shows of what other videos show," said Frank Pacino.
"It is a professional whitewash," responded attorney Izaak Schwaiger, who has already agreed to represent Magdelano in a civil suit. He says the city is liable because it should have trained officers to deal with such a problem.
"It is outrageous," he said. "This looks squarely like treating mental illness as if it was a crime. That's wrong."
RELATED: Get help with mental health issues
The family told ABC7 News that they have been in touch with Ukiah Mayor Joan Orozco, who has expressed concern.
Mendocino County Supervisor Ted Williams wants to give Ukiah Police the benefit of the doubt, but he has questions.
"I did not see a lot of de-escalation in the video. We do not expect that in a rural community," Williams said.
Gerardo Magdelano is at home with his family, now, recovering.
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic