Bay Area congressman talks with Ukraine Pres. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, what's next in war with Russia

He spoke with ABC7 News anchor Liz Kreutz after the call with more on the conversation that included several members of congress.
Rep. Garamendi says Pres. Zelenskyy spoke about the Ukrainian people, the suffering that they have, as well as the bravery and their determination to maintain their freedom.
He adds that Pres. Zelenskyy says for the Ukrainian people "to not become subjugated to Putin and to Russia is very, very clear about that."
"He also spoke about the need for continued assistance he did not ask he did not ask for a NATO no-fly zone," Garamendi says. "He did ask for airplanes, Russian airplanes that are presently part of the Polish, Romanian and Bulgarian Air Force that those planes be transferred to Ukraine. The Ukrainian pilots already trained to fly on those planes so that they, the Ukrainians, could impose their own no fly zone."
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Garamendi says Zelenskyy also gave an example of what Russia intends to do.
"They intend to decapitate the Ukrainian government. He talked about a mayor in one of the cities that was removed from the city hall taken and shot. He said that's what they intend to do, is to put in place a puppet government after they remove us."
Garamendi continues, "And he (Zelenskyy) said very clearly, I am not leaving. I am the head of state. I am here. And I will continue to support and to lead this government and our people in our fight for our freedom."
RELATED: Russia attack could impact Bay Area gas prices, expert says
Also, he says he expects the U.S. will add oil to the sanctions against Russia.
"Well, first of all, the sanctions do not at the moment include the embargo of Russian oil. It should, and I believe this will happen in the next couple of days."
Rep. Garamendi also believes U.S. Congress needs to take steps immediately, as soon as next week, to pass legislation appropriating the necessary money for humanitarian aid to refugees, humanitarian aid within Ukraine and also the necessary military supplies.
Watch the full interview in our video player above
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- How to help Ukrainians after Russia's attack
- From Chernobyl to Russian allies: Expert answers top questions from Google
- Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
- Russia-Ukraine: Here's where the attacks in Ukraine are happening
- Why is Russia invading Ukraine? Countries share complex history, but Putin attacks for simple reason
- What the Russia-Ukraine conflict means for Bay Area
- Are sanctions hurting Russia? How the West is escalating financial penalties over Ukraine invasion
- What is SWIFT and why it's being called the 'nuclear' option for Russian sanctions
- Who is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Before 2019 election, former comedian played president on TV
- What is NATO? Security alliance a key player in Russia-Ukraine conflict | Map of countries