ukraine

Romanian family helps 600 Ukrainian refugees find shelter and food: Here's how you can help

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Romanian family helps 600 Ukrainian refugees find shelter

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- More than two million people have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion. ABC7 News reporter Luz Pena made contact with a family in Romania who's driving to the border and providing shelter for hundreds of refugees.

A convoy of the US-based nonprofit "Save a Life International" meets refuges at the border between Ukraine and Romania.

"We started asking people who had babies come get into our cars. So people started coming. We crammed them. We tried to put families together in our seats. Guys got out of the buses and walked through the border. We brought around 70 women and babies through the border," said Nadia Gordynsky, President of Save a Life International.

RELATED: Bay Area family welcomes elderly relatives who left Kyiv, Ukraine amid bombings
EMBED More News Videos

A Ukrainian couple arrived safely in San Francisco and reunited with family Thursday after leaving Kyiv.



Once in Romania, many Ukrainian refugees don't have anywhere to go. That's where Cornell, his wife and five daughters come in. They partnered with Save a Life International.

"We send cars to pick them up some at midnight, some in the morning, some during the day," said Cornell.

TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine

Throughout the day they pick up refugees and drive them to safety. They own a summer camp 30 miles from the border.

"Every day there are between 30, 40, and 110 because they are coming and going. We are trying to keep it as a transit place. They come for two to three nights and then we try to help them find a way," said Cornell.

In the last two weeks, this family has helped about 600 Ukrainian refugees with shelter, food and relocation to multiples countries around Europe.

RELATED: Ukrainian woman detours from mission to give flowers to the women helping feed military
EMBED More News Videos

13 days ago Oksana was a project manager at a local bank in Kyiv. Now, she's dressed in tactical gear fighting and supporting Ukraine's military.



"Nobody walks from here without knowing where to go. If they don't know, we call or we find somebody who will help them," said Oana Clipa.

This week, they rescued 33 teenagers who fled Ukraine with their judo coach. Many of their parents stayed back to fight for their country.

"These children from these territories they live and study in Zaporizhzhia. Now Zaporizhzhia is in war under the war. Every day is coming closer and closer. It's dangerous," said Kiril Vertinskiy, Judo Coach.


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Weighing heavy on this coach is when these teenagers will see their parents again.

"Today, our priority is to keep them safe. After the war, when the war is stopping, we must think about it," said Vertinskiy.

RELATED: SF Russian couple helps raise nearly $200K for Ukrainian refugees that husband will hand-deliver

As for Cornell, he's hoping more people help so he can continue this aid until the summer.

"The love of God we understand that must be put in action. So, that means you have to love your neighbors," said Cornell.

Meanwhile, he is teaching his daughters learn a lesson on compassion.

To help this family continue their humanitarian efforts you can donate to Save a life International.



Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscorussiawarukraineu.s. & worldnonprofitrefugees
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Small town, big message: Guerneville holds Ukraine rally
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
Ukrainians fleeing war 'can't leave' pets behind: PHOTOS
Ukraine refugees face risk of human trafficking, exploitation
TOP STORIES
Small town, big message: Guerneville holds Ukraine rally
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Police: 2 stabbed inside NYC's Museum of Modern Art
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Feds investigating equipment on tracks that caused Caltrain crash
Time to 'spring forward': Daylight saving time starts at 2 a.m.
Today is 1st St. Patrick's Day parade in SF in 3 years
Show More
Stanford researchers track squid migration mystery
Chicago River turns green for St. Patrick's Day
Immersive Frida Kahlo exhibit to open in SF
Russian River bridges illuminated in colors of Ukrainian flag
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
More TOP STORIES News