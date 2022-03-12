Romanian family helps 600 Ukrainian refugees find shelter and food: Here's how you can help

A convoy of the US-based nonprofit "Save a Life International" meets refuges at the border between Ukraine and Romania.
"We started asking people who had babies come get into our cars. So people started coming. We crammed them. We tried to put families together in our seats. Guys got out of the buses and walked through the border. We brought around 70 women and babies through the border," said Nadia Gordynsky, President of Save a Life International.
RELATED: Bay Area family welcomes elderly relatives who left Kyiv, Ukraine amid bombings
Once in Romania, many Ukrainian refugees don't have anywhere to go. That's where Cornell, his wife and five daughters come in. They partnered with Save a Life International.
"We send cars to pick them up some at midnight, some in the morning, some during the day," said Cornell.
TAKE ACTION: Local and national support for people in Ukraine
Throughout the day they pick up refugees and drive them to safety. They own a summer camp 30 miles from the border.
"Every day there are between 30, 40, and 110 because they are coming and going. We are trying to keep it as a transit place. They come for two to three nights and then we try to help them find a way," said Cornell.
In the last two weeks, this family has helped about 600 Ukrainian refugees with shelter, food and relocation to multiples countries around Europe.
RELATED: Ukrainian woman detours from mission to give flowers to the women helping feed military
"Nobody walks from here without knowing where to go. If they don't know, we call or we find somebody who will help them," said Oana Clipa.
This week, they rescued 33 teenagers who fled Ukraine with their judo coach. Many of their parents stayed back to fight for their country.
"These children from these territories they live and study in Zaporizhzhia. Now Zaporizhzhia is in war under the war. Every day is coming closer and closer. It's dangerous," said Kiril Vertinskiy, Judo Coach.
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Weighing heavy on this coach is when these teenagers will see their parents again.
"Today, our priority is to keep them safe. After the war, when the war is stopping, we must think about it," said Vertinskiy.
RELATED: SF Russian couple helps raise nearly $200K for Ukrainian refugees that husband will hand-deliver
As for Cornell, he's hoping more people help so he can continue this aid until the summer.
"The love of God we understand that must be put in action. So, that means you have to love your neighbors," said Cornell.
Meanwhile, he is teaching his daughters learn a lesson on compassion.
To help this family continue their humanitarian efforts you can donate to Save a life International.
Take a look at the latest updates on the Ukraine-Russia war.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- LIST: Companies pulling out of Russia include Apple, Ikea, Ford
- Who is Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy? Before 2019 election, former comedian played president on TV
- Why is Russia attacking Ukraine? Stanford expert answers top Google questions
- How to help Ukrainians amid Russian attacks
- How to talk to your kids about Ukraine, according to psychologists
- Bay Area priest on a mission bringing aid to Ukrainian refugees in Poland
- Thousands from Bay Area look to head to Ukraine to fight
- Local and national support for people in Ukraine
- Ukrainian woman 39 weeks pregnant hides in bomb shelter
- Ukrainian grandmother tells grandson she's 'ready to fight' as Russian forces move closer to Kyiv
- Bay Area nonprofit trying to save volunteers, dogs stranded in Ukraine
- Ukrainian mom, children reunite with family in emotional moment at US airport: 'Now I can sleep'
- College roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war
- SJ City Hall illuminated in Ukrainian colors, city leader looks to cut ties with Russian Sister City
- What is SWIFT and why it's being called the 'nuclear' option for Russian sanctions
- Where is Ukraine located? A brief look into one of Europe's largest, poorest countries
- What is NATO? Security alliance a key player in Russia-Ukraine conflict | Map of countries
- Stoli Vodka, Smirnoff - neither made in Russia - being dumped out as states boycott
- Teen who tracked Elon Musk's jet is now tracking Russian oligarchs
- Elon Musk's Starlink internet service now 'active' in Ukraine following official's plea on Twitter
- Trump defends praise of Putin in days since Russian troops invaded Ukraine
- The CEO and the employee: How an SF company is working to protect workers in Ukraine
- Why Americans should care about the Ukraine-Russia conflict