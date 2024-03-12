SF-bound United Airlines jet returns to Australia due to maintenance issue; 5th incident in a week

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Sydney just two hours into its nearly 14-hour journey to San Francisco, the company said.

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Sydney just two hours into its nearly 14-hour journey to San Francisco, the company said.

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Sydney just two hours into its nearly 14-hour journey to San Francisco, the company said.

A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Sydney just two hours into its nearly 14-hour journey to San Francisco, the company said.

SYDNEY -- A United Airlines flight was forced to return to Sydney just two hours into its nearly 14-hour journey to San Francisco, in the carrier's fifth flight incident in seven days.

The Boeing 777-300 aircraft, carrying 183 passengers and crew, was redirected due to a "maintenance issue," according to a statement from United Airlines.

"The plane landed safely, and passengers deplaned normally at the gate. We provided accommodation overnight for passengers and rebooked them to San Francisco," the airline added.

VIDEO: Tire falls off United flight departing SFO, crushing several vehicles in parking lot, company says

An eyewitness is describing what he saw after a tire fell from a United Flight that had just taken off at San Francisco International Airport.

MORE: Video shows moment tire falls off United Airlines flight departing from SFO

Video shows moment tire falls off United Airlines flight departing from SFO which landed safely at LAX, company says.

The incident Monday on United flight 830 is the latest in a string of incidents to hit the US airline in recent days.

Last week, an engine that ingested bubblewrap caught fire midair, while another flight lost a tire after takeoff on Thursday.

MORE: SFO-MEX United flight makes emergency landing at LAX due to hydraulic failure: officials

A United flight from San Francisco to Mexico City made an emergency landing in Los Angeles Friday due to a hydraulic system failure, officials said.

On Friday, a United Airlines aircraft skidded off a runway into a grassy area, and in another incident a flight from San Francisco to Mexico City was diverted to Los Angeles after an issue with the plane's hydraulic system, the airline said.

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is also under intense scrutiny following a series of quality and safety issues.

The-CNN-Wire & 2024 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live