Job Hunting with Jobina: Become a 2020 Census taker

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire thousands of part-time workers around the Bay Area, specifically 2020 Census takers.

"We need a lot of bodies to be out there," Shay Dognia, a Northern California media specialist with the 2020 Census, said. "We have a lot of various positions that we've been filling over the past year actually."

The 2020 Census decides how and where federal funds are spent. For example, schools, hospitals, playgrounds and how many seats each state has in Congress are determined by the numbers.

"$675 billion of federal funds is allocated by how many people live in your community and they're also projected for the next ten years," Dognia said. "So yes, we fill out our forms this year, but it's to account for the next ten years."

Census takers help get that work done.

"They would go and knock on doors for people who haven't filled out their census form online, over the phone, or mail in," Dognia said. "They would interact with them of course with a mask and hand sanitizer."

Mandatory COVID-19 training is required. The role pays $30 an hour and you need to live in the community.

Dognia continued, "You get to make your own schedule. There are no qualifications to be hired. They'll train you. You could have never done this before and you're perfect for the job."

Applicants must be 18 or older and pass a background check.

The 2020 Census data collection period ends on Oct. 31. The part-time positions are set to expire then, but could be extended in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information on open positions with the U.S. Census Bureau, click here

THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:

  • Role: Census Taker

  • Duties: Visit households that haven't responded to the census, collect census data

  • Requirements: Must be 18 or older


