Job Hunting with Jobina: Visiting Angels seeks in-home senior caregivers

"Nobody wants to be in a facility because they've been shown that starting in Washington state to here." Tani Holstege Wheaton, a Visiting Angels co-owner said. "So, it's much safer to be at home and have someone coming in and helping you. It's made what was already a great need an even greater need."
RELATED:Coronavirus pandemic has you looking for a job? Indeed can help
Tani and her husband Chris run the Sunnyvale and Willow Glen Visiting Angels offices, but care givers are needed in locations all around the Bay Area.
"We hire all level of caregivers from what we call our companionship clients, all the way up to fully bedridden, end of life situations and we offer a training program too," Chris said.
The training covers state and company requirements, and now new guidelines for COVID-19.
RELATED: Author shares guide to landing entry level job post graduation
"Everybody gets a mask," Tani said. "We live together so we're not wearing one, but I mean it is required that everyone is wearing a mask."
Sanitizing and other protocols are also in place to protect their vulnerable clients. Shifts are available 24/7 and health benefits have been extended to part time employees and their families. The Wheatons hope those factors will attract more applicants, specifically people with patience and commitment, two characteristics they say are "must-haves" for a potential caregiver.
"Our caregivers are the basic front line of taking care of our elderly population during this pandemic. I mean they're heroes, " Tani said.
For more information on available positions at Reborn Cabinets, click here
THURSDAY'S FEATURED JOB:
Company: Visiting Angels
- Job: Caregiver
- Job Requirements: Must be on the California State Registry or be willing to sign up, Valid California Driver's License or ID card, reliable and professional, experience caring for a person
- Responsibilities: Providing companionship to seniors in need, assist with errands and shopping, hygiene assistance, other duties as assigned
For more information on open jobs with Visiting Angels, click here
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in the Bay Area
- Watch list: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
- When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here
- Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
- Here's everything allowed to open in CA (and what we're still waiting on)
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Experts compare face shield vs. face mask effectiveness
- List: Where can I get tested for COVID-19 in the Bay Area?
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- WATCH: ABC7 Listens 'From Anger To Action: A Bay Area Conversation'
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US