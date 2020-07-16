Job Hunting with Jobina: Visiting Angels seeks in-home senior caregivers



Job: Caregiver

Job Requirements: Must be on the California State Registry or be willing to sign up, Valid California Driver's License or ID card, reliable and professional, experience caring for a person

Responsibilities: Providing companionship to seniors in need, assist with errands and shopping, hygiene assistance, other duties as assigned

It takes a special kind of person to be a caregiver, which is why they're almost always in demand. However, with coronavirus cases continuing to rise, Visiting Angels needs even more help with in-home senior care."Nobody wants to be in a facility because they've been shown that starting in Washington state to here." Tani Holstege Wheaton, a Visiting Angels co-owner said. "So, it's much safer to be at home and have someone coming in and helping you. It's made what was already a great need an even greater need."Tani and her husband Chris run the Sunnyvale and Willow Glen Visiting Angels offices, but care givers are needed in locations all around the Bay Area."We hire all level of caregivers from what we call our companionship clients, all the way up to fully bedridden, end of life situations and we offer a training program too," Chris said.The training covers state and company requirements, and now new guidelines for COVID-19."Everybody gets a mask," Tani said. "We live together so we're not wearing one, but I mean it is required that everyone is wearing a mask."Sanitizing and other protocols are also in place to protect their vulnerable clients. Shifts are available 24/7 and health benefits have been extended to part time employees and their families. The Wheatons hope those factors will attract more applicants, specifically people with patience and commitment, two characteristics they say are "must-haves" for a potential caregiver."Our caregivers are the basic front line of taking care of our elderly population during this pandemic. I mean they're heroes, " Tani said.Visiting Angels