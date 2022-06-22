fire

CAL FIRE responding to 30-acre vegetation fire burning in Solano Co.; evacuations ordered

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KGO) -- CAL FIRE is responding to a vegetation fire burning in Solano County Wednesday afternoon that's forcing evacuations.

The fire is located near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Vacaville with 30 acres burned and 0% containment as of 3:50 p.m.

Solano County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane due to an "immediate threat to life."


Firefighters are advising drivers traveling in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

