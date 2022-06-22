CAL FIRE responding to 30-acre vegetation fire burning in Solano Co.; evacuations ordered

The fire is located near the 8600 block of Wintu Way in Vacaville with 30 acres burned and 0% containment as of 3:50 p.m.
Solano County Office of Emergency Services has issued an evacuation order for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane due to an "immediate threat to life."
Solano OES: Evacuation ORDER for all residents on Wintu Way and Campos Lane due to wildfire. There is an immediate threat to life. It is a lawful order to leave now and the area is closed to public access. Click for map https://t.co/PnQjFGowzz More info: https://t.co/UrVUWe2Sod— Alert Solano (@AlertSolano) June 22, 2022
Firefighters are advising drivers traveling in the area to use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.
#WintuFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 30 acres, and 0% contained. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.— CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 22, 2022
