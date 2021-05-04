'I'm suspicious': Vaccine hesitancy could be biggest challenge in Marin Co. reaching herd immunity

He's one of the rare few Marin County residents who chooses to not be vaccinated against COVID-19.
"I am suspicious of the vaccine. It can create issues to the human body, he said.
He fears for his DNA, that the vaccine will destroy his natural immunity. Jim's views present a challenge to the county public health officer hoping to reach herd immunity.
"There will always be 2-3 percent of people opposed to vaccinations," said Dr. Matt Willis.
Marin County has made significant progress in fighting the coronavirus, but region now sees thousands of cancelled appointments every week.
"I think it was a convergence of supply caught up with demand," said Laine Hendricks, who speaks for the County Health Department.
Beyond mass vaccination sites, the county has begun soliciting people in hard-to-reach areas.
Today, we found a crew of nurses beneath tents in a shopping mall. Tomorrow, they will be in a car dealership.
They want to make the vaccinating process easier for people with accessibility issues, and also for doubters.
One, who identified himself as Joe, says his girlfriend convinced him. Still, "I was suspicious at how quickly they rolled it out. The phase three trials were faster than any other vaccine produced. There is big money behind this. Big corporations. Something to watch out for in the near future," he said.
In terms of vaccination rates, Marin County sits in a unique position.
It has given at least one shot to 82-percent of eligible people. That's top in the state. Those numbers did not happen by accident.
Since almost the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Marin has produced public service announcements and videos about all phases of COVID-19. The awareness campaign appears to have worked.
"We're at a point now where the primary strategy is around helping people who may be hesitant or have not made a decision to be vaccinated," said Dr. Willis.
Still, removing hesitance may be easier with some people than with others.
"What will convince you to take the vaccine?" we asked Jim in that secluded garage.
"If in a year from now the people who took the vaccine are still alive," he said.
