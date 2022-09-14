Vallejo High staff member shot while trying to break up fight outside school, police say

VALLEJO, Calif. (KGO) -- An investigation is underway after a Vallejo High School staff member was shot and injured while trying to break up a fight right outside of the school Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Officers responded to the school after a report of a shooting around 3:45 p.m. near one of the entrances to the campus.

When police arrived on scene they determined that several students were fighting with a group of "unknown males" and the school staff member jumped in to break up the fight. Officers say as the suspects drove away from the school they fired several shots, striking the staff member at least once.

He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

After the shooting, the school was immediately placed on lockdown.

At the time of the incident, police say there was a college fair going on, three classes in session and approximately 200 student-athletes on campus.

After the area was deemed safe by officers, those remaining students and staff were released from campus.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Vallejo Police Department Detective Division at 707-648-4524.