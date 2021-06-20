victoria's secret

Bay Area teen, athlete Eileen Gu new face of Victoria's Secret

Bay Area teen, athlete Eileen Gu new face of Victoria's Secret

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When lingerie brand Victoria's Secret announced this week that it's replacing its Angels with diverse female role models as part of its VS Collective, one name stands out to the Bay Area and fans of extreme sports: Eileen Gu.

The 17-year old from San Francisco is already a model whose face, fashion style and athleticism are celebrated from here to Asia. She's already a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and Adidas.



But Gu is so much more. The freeskier known for her massive jumps and daring flips became a two-time Winter X Games champion earlier this year. And next year, she's a favorite for the medal stand at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. As one of the biggest stars in free skiing, Gu is currently nominated for an ESPN ESPY for best athlete in the women's action sports category.

Gu just graduated from the rigorous University High School in San Francisco, in three years no less, and will attend Stanford in 2022 after the Olympics.

Gu is also an accomplished pianist and a women's empowerment activist. The teen trailblazer was on ABC7 News's 3PM program "Getting Answers", and talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about why the Victoria's Secret role, what drives her, and why she chose to compete for China, her mother's birth country, at the Winter Games.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

https://twitter.com/XGames/status/1355713830744014850



