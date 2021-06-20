Bay Area teen, athlete Eileen Gu new face of Victoria's Secret

The 17-year old from San Francisco is already a model whose face, fashion style and athleticism are celebrated from here to Asia. She's already a brand ambassador for Tiffany & Co. and Adidas.
17 yr Eileen Gu of #SF is one of the new faces of @VictoriasSecret! The recent HS grad is also an @XGames champ in #freeskiing and Olympic fave! Excited she’ll join us on @abc7newsbayarea at 3pm today. Don’t miss it! https://t.co/ULLcP4FrNh pic.twitter.com/af822DsCJD— Kristen Sze ABC7 (@abc7kristensze) June 18, 2021
But Gu is so much more. The freeskier known for her massive jumps and daring flips became a two-time Winter X Games champion earlier this year. And next year, she's a favorite for the medal stand at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. As one of the biggest stars in free skiing, Gu is currently nominated for an ESPN ESPY for best athlete in the women's action sports category.
Gu just graduated from the rigorous University High School in San Francisco, in three years no less, and will attend Stanford in 2022 after the Olympics.
Gu is also an accomplished pianist and a women's empowerment activist. The teen trailblazer was on ABC7 News's 3PM program "Getting Answers", and talked with ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about why the Victoria's Secret role, what drives her, and why she chose to compete for China, her mother's birth country, at the Winter Games.
https://twitter.com/XGames/status/1355713830744014850
Time out for T. Eileen Gu wears Tiffany T1 in our latest campaign. Shop #TiffanyT: https://t.co/CjJ46OaiVd #TiffanyAndCo pic.twitter.com/9WXUCV6Ll9— Tiffany & Co. (@TiffanyAndCo) June 16, 2021