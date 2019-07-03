ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (KGO) -- Two massive holes have swallowed some construction equipment near Orlando, Florida.
ABC affiliate WFTV reports the large holes opened up overnight and the trucks just fell in.
The good thing, no one appears to be hurt.
Orange County Sheriff's officials said they found "a large fracture in the ground between two lakes that had collapsed" at Florida Trailer Services.
Deputies said one of the holes is at least 30 yards wide.
The sheriff's office contacted the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to determine whether the holes are sinkholes, or fractures caused by something else.
VIDEO: Massive holes open up, swallow trucks near Orlando
SINKHOLE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News