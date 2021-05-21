building a better bay area

﻿Volunteers in red vests signal relief, reinforcement for seniors in San Jose's Japantown

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Volunteers in red vests signal relief for SJ Japantown seniors

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Volunteers in red vests signal relief and reinforcement for seniors in San Jose's Japantown.

It's part of Japantown Prepared -- the all-volunteer Community Emergency Response Team -- with newly-established foot patrols focusing on preventing attacks against the elderly Asian community.

"They're very exposed, very vulnerable," Rich Saito told ABC7 News. "So I thought, you know, we had to do something to try to improve their safety."

RELATED: Good Samaritan rescues Asian woman from assault at Diridon Station in San Jose

Saito is a retired San Jose Police Department officer.

He explained the March 10 attack of an Asian woman at Diridon Station led him to launch the effort.

"We've seen an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes across the country," he shared. "But here in San Jose, when the woman was attacked, on March the 10, underneath the train station tracks... that's about a mile and a half from Japantown. That really hit close to home."

Early on, Saito said he received more than 300 emails from people interested in volunteering. Currently, 65 volunteers have been trained and are taking on the task.

"I was training between 10 and 20 at a time," he shared. "So, walking around Japantown with a big group of people, talking about what to look for, what to be aware of, and how to respond and handle certain situations."

One of the first people to answer Saito's call to action was Franco Imperial.

TAKE ACTION: Resources to help the Asian American and Pacific Islander community

"When we first started volunteering, we got a lot of 'Thank yous' and, you know, sighs of relief that there were folks that had their back," Imperial said.

He admitted there have been some "exciting" days. Although, he said the effort mainly consists of assisting with lunch or grocery pick-up.

"We have a lot of seniors," Saito added. "We're getting to know them personally. We can call them by name."

He said volunteers have come from all over the Bay Area as well.

"I've had volunteers come from as far away as San Francisco or the East Bay," Saito told ABC7 News. "They're all walks of life, all ages. There are a lot of high-tech people, you know, homemakers, and retired people. All races, all religions. There's a lot of really wonderful people out in the South Bay."

Imperial added Japantown is no stranger to racism either. He pointed to the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II.

STOP THE HATE: A conversation about protecting our AAPI communities

"There is an awareness of our history, and the willingness of very kind hearted, warm hearted people to step up and do things," Imperial said. "Like to volunteer for Japantown Prepared or to donate to causes that are important to them."

According to Saito, the patrol has "interrupted a couple things."

"Not necessarily hate crimes," he elaborated. "But just kind of your normal, run of the mill, urban-type issues."

He's optimistic these lengths to keep seniors "safe from hate" will ease once the pandemic is over.

"I'm hoping, kind of maybe optimistically, that as people become vaccinated, we get herd immunity, the pressure on society, you know, the lack of jobs, lack of social contact, the masking, this social distancing... as that subsides," Saito said, "I'm hoping that the pressure that people feel that they have to lash out subsides."

He continued, "And if it gets to the point where we feel that the community is safe again, we can end the patrols. But we're committed to staying with it as long as it's beneficial."

If you're interested in volunteering for Japantown Prepared: Safe from Hate, click here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san josesafetybuilding a better bay areaattackhate crimeelderlyseniorsasian americanviolencesenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
Bay Area officials to announce criteria for ending mask mandates
US reports largest drop in life expectancy out of 29 countries
TOP STORIES
Fleet Week + Giants/Dodgers + Warriors = Millions for SF
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
5 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ
Sports, parades and Fleet Week: SF is in for a busy weekend
Guidelines released for ending Bay Area mask mandates
SF Fleet Week 2021 schedule of events
Things to do in the Bay: Fleet Week, Boo at the Zoo
Show More
15-year-old Oakland girl fatally shot in road rage incident
UC Berkeley student, family share US immigration struggles
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
California fires may have killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More TOP STORIES News