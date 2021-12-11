'Remarkable': New Vuity eye drops could limit the need for reading glasses

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=10920623" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is getting ready to debut its next consumer device, smart glasses.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- New eye drops can limit the use for reading glasses.Vuity has just been approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and local ophthalmologists say it can be a life-changer.The drops are meant for people dealing with Presbyopia, an age-related eye issue that causes blurry vision."We all know the reading glasses are annoying," said Dr. Ella Faktorovich, an ophthalmologist with Pacific Vision Institute. "Within 15 minutes you can see your computer, you can see your phone so you can really improve the range of vision. I think it is huge."She says the drops target the focusing mechanism in the eye. The drops shrink the pupils and increase focus on the eye."There are many kinds of this medicine in trials, but this is the first to be approved," she said. "It is pretty remarkable."It can help people like Lovester Law, who is currently writing a book. He says he spends hours looking at a screen to write."After I read too much or write to long, I just have to close my eyes and relax," he said."If we live long enough our eyes are going to age, they are not going to be like they used to be."People who want the drops will have to consult an eye doctor, because they are only available through a prescription.Doctors at UCSF say this breakthrough can be a catalyst for future eye treatment."The data we have shows that it really really works," said Julie Schallhorn, Associate Professor of ophthalmology at UCSF. "It is an exciting time to be in this field, and an exciting time for our patients."