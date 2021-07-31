technology

Facebook to launch Ray-Ban 'smart glasses'

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company is getting ready to debut its next consumer device, smart glasses.

They've partnered with a big name in eye wear to bring them to market, Ray-Ban.

The company is advertising Facebook-powered smart glasses.

Zuckerberg says the glasses will look just like regular glasses, but will "do some pretty neat things."

He did not elaborate beyond that, nor did he give investors on Wednesday's second quarter conference call a timeline for when the new spectacles would be available for sale.

