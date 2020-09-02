Officer charged in fatal shooting of man at San Leandro Walmart, police say

This image shows a poster demanding justice for Steven Taylor in San Leandro, Calif. on June, 26, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KGO) -- The San Leandro Police Department and the Alameda County District Attorney's office have confirmed that one of the officers involved in the fatal shooting of Steven Taylor has been charged.

Taylor was shot and killed by San Leandro Police Officer Jason Fletcher on April 18. Body-cam footage released by the department shows Taylor holding a bat, inside of a local Walmart.

It's now been two months to the day since a San Leandro man was shot and killed by an officer inside a Walmart. Now his family is speaking out, demanding justice.



Early reports said San Leandro police were initially dispatched to the store after getting a report of a robbery. Officers found no signs of theft taking place when they arrived on the scene. Instead, officers reported encountering Taylor, swinging a baseball bat near the entrance inside the store.

The video also shows the moment an officer fired at the 33-year-old.

Fletcher was placed on administrative leave since the shooting in April, officials say.

The DA's office says Fletcher is charged with voluntary manslaughter, a felony.

"The decision to file the criminal complaint was made after an intensive investigation and thorough analysis of the evidence and the current law," DA Nancy E. O'Malley said in a release. "The work of Police Officers is critical to the health, safety and well-being of our communities. Their job is one of the most demanding in our society, especially in these current challenging times. They are sworn to uphold and enforce the laws.

