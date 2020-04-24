Coronavirus California

Coronavirus California: Gov. Newsom pleads for social distancing during sunny weather this weekend

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Friday marks day 40 of the shelter-in-place order in the Bay Area due to the coronavirus pandemic, and with the warm weather in the forecast this weekend, Gov. Gavin Newsom is pleading with the public to continue social distancing.

Newsom says he understands people want to go outdoors, but he warns we're out of the woods just yet.

"We're walking into a very warm weekend, the governor said. "People are prone to want to go to the beaches, parks, playgrounds and go on a hike, and I anticipate there will be significant increase in volume."

"But I also think if there is and people aren't practicing physical distancing, I'll be announcing again these numbers going back up," Newsom said. "I don't think anybody wants to hear that. I don't want to share that information, but that's really less up to me it's more up to all of you."

Across the Bay Area, health and law enforcement officers want people to keep it close to home.

The city of Pacifica says it is taking this shelter-in-place order very seriously and wants you to know they will kick out visitors.
"Yes, and more enforcement coming this week and weekend, along with additional parking closures. Stay within 5 miles of your residence, folks," tweeted Pacifica City Manager Kevin Woodhouse.

Wednesday, the state saw declines in the both the number of confirmed and suspected coronavirus hospitalizations for the first time.

Newsom says Californians can play a big role in driving those figures further down by staying six feet apart while out in public.

