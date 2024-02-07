Waymo driverless car reportedly hit bicyclist in SF intersection

According to the SF Standard, Waymo says a bicyclist blocked by a truck had minor injuries after being hit by a robotaxi in an intersection near Potrero Hill and Mission Bay.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A Waymo driverless car reportedly hit a bicyclist in an intersection in San Francisco.

According to ABC7's media partners at the SF Standard, it happened yesterday near 17th and Mississippi.

Waymo says the cyclist was blocked by a truck that had entered the intersection.

The Waymo vehicle waited their turn but was not able to see the cyclist.

Once the cyclist became visible, Waymo says the car braked but was not able to stop in time.

The cyclist had minor injuries and was not taken to the hospital.

