Timeline: Scattered showers, thunderstorms roll through Bay Area until Tuesday morning

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be in the forecast throughout the day today with highs ranging from the mid to upper 50s.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Scattered showers will continue Monday and into Tuesday morning with a level 1 light storm on the Storm Impact Scale.

The biggest impact will be slick roads.

Thunderstorms are also possible which could drop hail. Lighting was already seen in the North Bay Monday morning.

Rainfall totals will be less than .50" in most Bay Area cities.

FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms through tomorrow

There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for the Sierra until 4 a.m. Tuesday for 8"-12" of snow above 4,000'

The storm will exit Tuesday Morning by 11 a.m.

