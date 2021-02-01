Sunny, warm weekend ahead for Bay Area after wet weather leaves region on Wednesday

After Wednesday we will likely enter a dry pattern, according to ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.
Front-loading February with rain, today, tomorrow & now likely Wednesday.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) February 1, 2021
Here's a look at Wednesday's timeline & potential amounts.
After this, medium range models have us dry through Valentine's Day. #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/qE7JWu3hOI
"We are front-loading February with our best chances of rain because it's going to get quite warm and sunny as we head into the weekend," explained Nicco.
Tuesday's storm is ranked a 1 on our Storm Impact Scale.
"Light showers, less than a tenth of an inch of rain remaining out of this storm. It will taper Tuesday afternoon," said Nicco.
Wednesday's storm promises less wet weather and it's not expected to hang around as long.
"It's also a 1-Light on our Storm Impact Scale," added Nicco. "Future Radar shows a few rogue showers are possible during the evening hours in Lake, Mendocino and Santa Clara counties. But as we head into the overnight hours, it's going to clear out for the most part."
Wednesday's storm is expected to arrive in the North Bay during the morning commute.
"By 12:30 p.m. it will slide out of the North Bay and head south," explained Nicco. "It will rain in the South Bay during the afternoon and evening hours."
Nicco's AccuWeather forecast shows Wednesday's storm will begin to taper around 11:30 p.m. and midnight before a drying and warming trend begins Thursday.
"Let me fast forward to this weekend and show you what's coming in," added Nicco. "We still have 50s and 60s for Friday. Saturday we are looking at 60s near 70 degrees."
Nicco says Saturday is expected to be one of our "brightest and warmest" days of the week.
"Sunday will be about the same, maybe a degree or two cooler. So, definitely some outdoor weather on the way," said Nicco. "Hope you enjoy it!"
