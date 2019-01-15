Atmospheric River expected to drench Bay Area Wednesday

The Bay Area will get soaked Wednesday as a strong winter storm gets a fresh injection of energy from an Atmospheric River.An Atmospheric River, or "AR" for short, is a narrow band of heavy rain that can bring significant rainfall to a region.Our storm on Wednesday will steer that band of heavy rain right into the Bay Area. Expect small streams and creeks to overflow their banks and roads to become flooded.ARs can also bring intense winds to a region as well. That will also be the case Wednesday evening as winds are expect to gust in excess of 50mph.