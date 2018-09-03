Bay Area air quality advisory for smoke extended as wildfires burn

SAN FRANCISCO --An air quality advisory for smoke has been extended through Tuesday, as smoke from wildfires may continue to affect Bay Area air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.
RELATED: East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Offshore winds with periods of north and northeasterly flow are expected to cause smoke from regional wildfires to persist throughout the Bay Area, according to the air quality district.
If you can smell smoke, stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible, and set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to keep outside air out, the air quality district said.
Get the latest weather updates here and recent stories and videos about the California wildfires here.
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- What's in wildfire smoke? Here's how it can impact your health
- VIDEO: Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
- Procession held for Utah firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex Fires
- VIDEO: Vacaville police race to evacuate animals from SPCA as Nelson Fire rages nearbys
- VIDEO: Simulation shows how quickly Carr Fire spread in Shasta County
- San Jose State climate scientists gathering data to forecast wildland fire behavior
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster