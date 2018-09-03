WILDFIRE

Bay Area air quality advisory for smoke extended as wildfires burn

An air tanker passes behind a smoke plume while battling the River Fire in Lakeport, Calif., on Monday, July 30, 2018. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

SAN FRANCISCO --
An air quality advisory for smoke has been extended through Tuesday, as smoke from wildfires may continue to affect Bay Area air quality, the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said Monday.

Offshore winds with periods of north and northeasterly flow are expected to cause smoke from regional wildfires to persist throughout the Bay Area, according to the air quality district.

If you can smell smoke, stay inside with windows and doors closed if possible, and set air conditioning units and car vent systems to re-circulate to keep outside air out, the air quality district said.

