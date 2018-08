RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

The Vacaville Police Department released video on Sunday of its officers, officials with the nonprofits SPCA of Solano County and Humane Animal Services, and other volunteers evacuating the SPCA office as the Nelson Fire roared down a nearby hill on Friday.The fire, which was fully contained on Sunday, burned one home, threatened several other structures and scorched 2,162 acres after it started near Interstate Highway 80 in Fairfield on Friday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.The video shows officers throwing as many animals as possible into their patrol vehicles as the fire bears down from a grassy hill toward the building, which is located off Peabody Road and near California State Prison Solano.No injuries were reported in the fire, but a home on Peabody Road burned, Cal Fire officials said.SPCA of Solano County officials wrote on their website Sunday that they were back at the office and were determining what was lost from smoke damage or a lack of power to the building's refrigerators.According to the nonprofit, they received enough donated food for their animals but are in need of bedding, towels, blankets and cleaning supplies.People can donate by going online to www.solanospca.com , mailing to Solano of SPCA, P.O. Box 356, Vacaville, CA 95696, or bringing items to the facility at 2200 Peabody Road.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.