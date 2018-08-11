FAIRFIELD, Calif. --A vegetation fire that burned one home and scorched 1,000 acres near Interstate 80 in Fairfield was 65 percent contained as of Saturday morning, according to Cal Fire.
The blaze began about 4:30 p.m. on Friday near Nelson Road-about halfway between Fairfield and Vacaville, according to Vacaville Fire Department Deputy Chief Douglas Rogers.
VIDEO: Seniors evacuated on buses as flames near senior living facility in Fairfield
No injuries were reported in the fire, but a home on Peabody Road was burned, Rogers said.
By 7:30 a.m. today, the fire's forward spread had been stopped, Cal Fire said.
An evacuation order issued Friday evening for Fairfield residents has been lifted, fire officials said. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
