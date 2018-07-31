LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:

Officials have released a list of people who are still listed as missing in Shasta County as the Carr Fire rages on.The Redding Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff's Department have been working diligently to take reports of missing persons and re-unite affected individuals with their loved ones, friends and families.Below is a comprehensive list of those still listed as missing in Shasta County relative to the impacts of the Carr Fire. If you are one of the people on this list, or you have information that can help law enforcement locate someone on this list, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.Richard Bigby - ReddingMary Boyd - ReddingJoan Bradshaw - Old ShastaBruce Brown - Old ShastaWestley Davis - ReddingBradford Foster - ReddingEleanor Homewood - ReddingFrank Jaramillo - Old ShastaReita Jolley - ReddingJustin Jones - ReddingErnest Odum - French GulchJanet Odum - French GulchJerry Olstrander - ReddingGlenda Prusa - ReddingMaria Rada - KeswickDaniel Richards - ReddingSteven Rievas - ReddingMargaret Steddom - Old ShastaGeorge Thompson - KeswickAnn Thompson - Keswick