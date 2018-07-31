CARR FIRE

LIST: People missing in Shasta County's Carr Fire

The explosive Carr Fire is roaring through Shasta County. Here are recent photos of the devastating wildfire. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

REDDING, Calif. (KGO) --
Officials have released a list of people who are still listed as missing in Shasta County as the Carr Fire rages on.

The Redding Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff's Department have been working diligently to take reports of missing persons and re-unite affected individuals with their loved ones, friends and families.

Below is a comprehensive list of those still listed as missing in Shasta County relative to the impacts of the Carr Fire. If you are one of the people on this list, or you have information that can help law enforcement locate someone on this list, please contact the Carr Fire Missing Persons Hotline at (530) 225-4277.

Richard Bigby - Redding
Mary Boyd - Redding
Joan Bradshaw - Old Shasta
Bruce Brown - Old Shasta
Westley Davis - Redding
Bradford Foster - Redding
Eleanor Homewood - Redding
Frank Jaramillo - Old Shasta
Reita Jolley - Redding
Justin Jones - Redding
Ernest Odum - French Gulch
Janet Odum - French Gulch
Jerry Olstrander - Redding
Glenda Prusa - Redding

Maria Rada - Keswick
Daniel Richards - Redding
Steven Rievas - Redding
Margaret Steddom - Old Shasta
George Thompson - Keswick
Ann Thompson - Keswick

In response to the devastating wildfires in Shasta County, Tri Counties Bank has created a verified GoFundMe campaign to help those impacted by the fires. Click here if you'd like to help.

