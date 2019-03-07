sierra

Here's the best time to travel to the Sierra this weekend

The fresh pow-pow is still falling in the Sierra but getting there is going to be a bit dicey.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Snow is still falling in the Sierra! The winter wonderland keeps piling on, with a Winter Weather Advisory until 11 p.m. Thursday for up to another foot of fresh pow-pow to shred.

Getting there is going to be a bit dicey.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the best time to drive up there is Sunday. That's the day with the lightest amount of snow.

RELATED: Tahoe Ski Season extended thanks to record breaking-snow totals

Thursday has the heaviest snow with breezy conditions and lighter snow on Friday, but still breezy and icy.

It will still be icy Saturday, depending on how fast crews clear the roads, with light snow.

There will be the lightest snow Sunday with even some possible sunshine late in the afternoon hours.

Monday will have our driest day with moderate snow falling on Tuesday.

And did you hear the news? Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows are going to stay open well into the summer because of all the snow.

Nicco says, "Hope you have the chance to get up there. Be careful if you do!"

