Several resorts in Lake Tahoe say they plan to extend the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season because of record snowfall.
Northstar California Resort tweeted a "season extension alert" saying, weather permitting it plans to stay open through April 21, Easter Sunday.
SEASON EXTENSION ALERT! Thanks to record breaking-snow totals & the hard work of our mountain operations teams, we announced plans today alongside @skiheavenly & @KirkwoodMTN to extend the 2018-19 ski and snowboard season, weather & conditions permitting. https://t.co/6BcXrt34b9 pic.twitter.com/OziIZ43PZT— Northstar California (@Northstar_CA) February 28, 2019
Heavenly Mountain Resort also plans to extend the season through April 28, with a bonus 3-day-weekend May 3-5.
Kirkwood Mountain Resort plans to extend the season through April 14 with a bonus 3-day Easter weekend April 19-21.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says it's being called #FebruBuried for a reason.
"There is much snow in the Sierra Nevada right now," said Nicco. "We are 152% of average for today's date. We are at 133% for the entire snow year, which isn't even over yet. It ends April 1. So, we will be skiing after the snow year ends."