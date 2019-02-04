STORM

Rising Uvas Reservoir causes flooding concerns in Morgan Hill

Rising water is causing concerns for residents and officials in the South Bay, where the spillway at the Uvas Reservoir overflowed, causing the Uvas Creek to swell. (KGO-TV)

By
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (KGO) --
Rising water is causing concerns for residents and officials in the South Bay, where the spillway at the Uvas Reservoir overflowed, causing the Uvas Creek to swell.

A nearby RV park was self-evacuated earlier because there is only one bridge in and out of the park.

"It was right up close to the bridge a couple feet away, blowing through. The bridge got taken out last time," Thousand Trails resident Lambert Lorette said.

The reservoir was at 103-percent of capacity earlier on Monday. That prompted the water district to open up the spillway, allowing the excess to flow into Uvas Creek.

The water district said the water began receding Monday evening, meaning the RV park would not flood this time.

