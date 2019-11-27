Traffic delays, slippery roads and drenching rains impact Bay Area residents

NOVATO, Calif. (KGO) -- The first storm in 190 days is rolling through the Bay Area and many are having to change holiday plans.
Here's a look at the impact around the bay:
EAST BAY
Traffic throughout the East Bay was backed up for commuters and holiday travelers on I-80.
Caltrans said they will have crews on a 12 hour shift to respond to anything that may come up so that they can respond immediately.
CHP is reminding drivers to drive carefully, saying drivers need to slow down and keep your distance.
SAN FRANCISCO
For commuters on the water it was all ship shape.
The ferries were on time and had no issues. All of the ferries to Marin and the East Bay took off without a hitch.
The only advisory that was received was for the Tiburon ferry service, warning passengers that if the ferries can't land in Tiburon passengers will be dropped off in Sausalito and then bussed the rest of the way.
Passengers were not worried about the ferries but instead the choppy waters.
SOUTH BAY
SAN JOSE STORM PREPS
San Jose is ready for the first storm of the season.
Crews with the city's departments of public works and transportation began preparing in the summer, long before the arrival of the rain.
As of Tuesday, more than 85% of the city's 32,000 storm inlets have been cleared of debris that could block sewer pipes or cause harm to our waterways.
"Residents and business owners can really help us out by raking and sweeping their leaves, picking them up and disposing of them when they have yard waste pick-up once a week," said Colin Hayne, spokesperson for the transportation department. "It is the property owner's responsibility to keep that area in front of their property clean."
SAN JOSE PASTOR DELIVERS ESSENTIALS TO HOMELESS AHEAD OF STORM
As temperatures begin to drop, there's growing concern for the homeless in the Bay Area's largest city. Pastor Scott Wagers of the CHAM Deliverance Ministry spent Tuesday afternoon with a team of volunteers distributing tarps, blankets, and clothing to the needy. Last year, more than 150 homeless people died on the streets of San Jose.
"This is where the rubber meets the road and nights like tonight are where you win or lose the battle," said Wagers. "Those blankets literally can save a life, and tonight, when it gets cold and starts to rain, and you think of people that have pre-existing health conditions... it's just a formula for death, and it happens."
Want to help? The ministry is accepting tarps, blankets, and clothing as donations. Pastor Wagers is also raising money to launch his "Mercy Mobile" which will bring more services to the homeless. You can donate here.
NORTH BAY
The predicted storm has some Bay Area residents changing their Thanksgiving plans.
"We typically go up to South Lake Tahoe but with this big snow event coming in it doesn't make sense to get stuck in the snow. And then on Saturday and Sunday another event coming in and get stuck in the snow coming back home," said Wendell Counts of Vacaville.
Jamie Haigh of Greenbrae is also switching gears.
"I was planning to go to Reno to rope for the weekend, rope some calves and go team rope, but I think with the storm coming in the weather is going to make Donner Pass pretty bad to get over with a horse trailer. I will probably just stay home," she said.
Here at home, people are clearing out hardware stores of protective gear like tarps and roof top patches. City crews are busily trying to clear streets of leaves before they end up clogging storm drains.
Those who had planned to stay local, are feeling very happy about their itinerary.
"We go from Ross to Kentfield- no problem with the rain," said Charlie Goodman of Ross.
Charlie Goodman felt pretty good about that short drive as he checked the news this morning.
"I looked at the weather this morning across the country. Everywhere there is severe weather but we need the rain here so...I'm looking forward to it," he said.
Those who cancelled say they're disappointed but know it's for the best
"The first winter snow you get a lot of crazy people doing crazy things and not being prepared. But it's nice to see the snow- we will go up later," Counts said.
"Yeah I am a little bummed- entry fees during the winter are much cheaper than the summer so it's nice to go. But you can't really control the weather and we need to rain so it's good," said Haigh.
For those driving in the North Bay remember-- it is no longer summer.
As we reported yesterday, many behind the wheel drive their cars as if it was still summer.
Remember to bring umbrellas, check your wipers, check your tires and bid farewell to that old new normal.
A newer one has arrived.
