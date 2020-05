Get help with your rights to justice, equality and civil liberties

Human Rights Resource Links and Phone Numbers

We don't have all the answers, but we do have a lot of local resources to help you navigate this difficult time in our communities. See below for a list of human rights resources that will help you find an ally and get help. American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) NAACP East County Branch (Pittsburg) Tri-City NAACP (Fairfield, Vacaville, Suisun City) So many families are fighting to stay together. So many people are afraid of losing personal freedoms. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them. Know your rights and use this list of local resources to help defend them.The American Civil Liberties UnionThe ACLU of Northern California is an enduring guardian of justice, fairness, equality, and freedom, working to protect and advance civil liberties for all Californians.Instructions on how to get help from the ACLU: aclunc.org/our-work/get-help U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)ICE is the agency that enforces federal laws governing border control, customs, trade and immigration to promote homeland security and public safety.National Immigration Law Center (NILC) - KNOW YOUR RIGHTSOne of the leading organizations in the U.S. exclusively dedicated to defending and advancing the rights of immigrants with low income.Asian Americans Advancing Justice - Asian Law CaucusThey are committed to the pursuit of equality and justice for all sectors of our society with a specific focus directed toward addressing the needs of low-income, immigrant, and underserved APIs.Hotline numbers meant for EMERGENCIES ONLY to report ICE activity and enforcement actions.ICE Activity Hotline (Alameda County) - (510) 241-4011ICE Activity Hotline (San Francisco) - (415) 200-1548ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Clara County) - (408) 290-1144ICE Activity Hotline (Monterey County) - (831) 643-5225ICE Activity Hotline (Santa Cruz County) - (831) 239-4289ICE Activity Hotline (Marin County) - (415) 991-4545ICE Activity Hotline (Sonoma & Napa Counties) - (707) 800-4544ICE Activity Hotline (San Mateo County) - (203) 666-4472Central Valley Rapid Response Network (no link available)ICE Activity Hotline (Fresno County San Joaquin, Merced, and Kern Counties) - (559) 206-0151ICE Activity Hotline (Sacramento County) - (916) 245-6773ICE Activity Hotline (Northern & Central California)Community members: (201) 468-6088Allies: (918) 609-4480Ready CaliforniaEmpowering immigrant communities through access to information and legal services.Centro Legal de la RazaA comprehensive legal services agency protecting and advancing the rights of immigrant, low-income, and Latino communities through bilingual legal representation, education, and advocacy.Alameda County Public DefenderPublic Defenders protect and defend the rights of clients through legal representation and services such as immigration and learning your rights.The Black Alliance for Just Immigration (BAJI)BAJI educates and engages African American and black immigrant communities to organize and advocate for racial, social and economic justice.Telephone: (510) 663-2254California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA)CIYJA is a statewide immigrant youth-led alliance that focuses on placing immigrant youth in advocacy and policy delegations in order to ensure pro-immigrant policies go beyond legalization, and shed light on how the criminalization of immigrants varies based on identity.Causa Justa :: Just Cause (CJJC)Organization offering a multi-faceted approach to fighting for social justice. They fight grassroots campaigns to win immigrant rights & housing rights and work toward building a larger movement for social transformation.The Interfaith Movement for Human IntegrityNueva Esperanza is a collaborative led by the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity to support the transition needs of newly arrived migrant youth and families. They have brought together organizations, congregations and trained volunteers to be "Accompaniment Teams" or "familias de apoyo" who are matched with new migrant families or individuals and provide support attending legal and court appointments, legal support, securing housing, food donations, job leads, education and providing a network of care.Mujeres Unidas y Activas (MUA)MUA a grassroots organization of Latina immigrant women with a double mission of promoting personal transformation and building community power for social and economic justice. They offer trainings to build economic security and leadership, and organize campaigns to win immigrant, workers' and women's rights.The Vietnamese American Community Center of the East Bay (VACCEB)A non-profit corporation with a 17-year history of providing quality service to low-income, refugee and immigrant populations and their families.Asian Pacific Islander Legal OutreachThey offer a variety of programs and services, including as direct legal services, community education, and a full range of immigration services for immigrants.The Arab Resource and Organizing Center (AROC)A grassroots organization working to empower and organize our community towards justice and self-determination for all. AROC provides legal, language access, and case management services to low-income Arab and Muslims in the SF Bay Area.Bay Area Legal AidBayLegal's mission is to provide meaningful access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability.National Center for Lesbian RightsWorks toward advancing the civil and human rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people and their families through litigation, legislation, policy & public education.California Human Development CorporationAdjustment of Status, Consular Processing, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), Employment authorization, Family-based petitions, Naturalization/Citizenship, Special Immigrant Juvenile Status, Temporary Protected Status (TPS), U visasNorthern California Rapid Response & Immigration Defense Network (NCRRIDN)A program of the Justice & Diversity Center of the Bar Association of San Francisco. Works to provide support to every community within the jurisdiction of the San Francisco Immigration Court - from Bakersfield to the Oregon border -in order to protect individuals' due process rights and with the goal of keeping families together.Chinese for Affirmative ActionWorks toward systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial injustice.Upwardly GlobalHelps immigrants and refugees with college degrees from their home countries integrate into the professional American workforce.San Francisco RisingIts members organize in African-American, Latino and Asian/Pacific Islander communities in San Francisco and seek to build a new, community-based political infrastructure and to make lasting change on a broad set of issues impacting their communities.Bay Area Legal AidBayLegal provides access to the civil justice system through quality legal assistance regardless of a client's location, language or disability. They serve low- and very low-income clients across seven Bay Area counties.AIDS Legal Referral PanelHelps people with HIV/AIDS in the SF Bay Area maintain or improve their health by resolving legal issues with free and low-cost legal services.