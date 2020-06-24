Coronavirus California

Interactive map shows what's open, closed during San Francisco Bay Area stay-at-home orders

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's reopening rules have changed several times throughout the coronavirus pandemic, from a watch list, to a four-tier system, to a new regional stay-at-home order. Not to mention, sometimes counties make up their own rules.

It can be hard to keep track of exactly what's allowed to open and what's not, but we've got you covered.

From hair salons to social bubbles to gyms to movie theaters, find out what's open where you live using the map below:


Five Bay Area counties have decided not to wait for the state's planned regional stay-at-home order and are implementing the new restrictions ahead of schedule.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Santa Clara, San Francisco and the City of Berkeley (which has its own public health department) are the first to enact restrictions. Napa, San Mateo, Solano and Sonoma counties may be forced to join later in the month.
Here's what has to change when a stay-at-home order is in effect:

  • Restaurants will close to both indoor and outdoor dining. They can only do takeout or delivery.

  • Bars and wineries have to close (indoor and outdoor)

  • Hair salons, barbershops, nail salons and other personal care services have to close

  • All retail stores can stay open, but must drop capacity to 20%


  • Private gatherings of any size will be prohibited


Schools that have already received a waiver to reopen can stay open. All "critical infrastructure" can remain open, as well.

