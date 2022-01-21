wheel of fortune

#GiveHerTheQ3: 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause

Host Pat Sajak explained that the correct words have to be said continuously and not with a long pause in between.
By 6abc Digital Staff
'Wheel of Fortune' fans cry foul over bonus round rule

PHILADELPHIA -- For one month, Twitter users have called on Audi to "#GiveHerTheQ3" and the car company has done just that.

"Wheel of Fortune" viewers made it their mission to get contestant Charlene that car after she missed out on the bonus round prize due to a technicality.

On the Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 episode of "Wheel," Charlene was winning big - $16,500 and a vacation - and made it to the final round of the long-running game show.

The category was "What are you doing?"

The answer to the puzzle was, ironically, "Choosing the right word."

A bonus round technicality stopped contestant Charlene from winning a new car.



Charlene did say all the correct words before time expired, but because she took too long a pause between the words "right" and "word," she was not rewarded with the Audi Q3 prize.

Host Pat Sajak explained that the words have to be said continuously and not with a long pause in between.

"Whenever there is a close thing like that, a rule, a technicality if you will, one of the rules, for example adding an 'and' during the crossword round, people say 'just give it to them.' But there's a reason you have rules and you can't start bending, that gets into dangerous territory, but she did great," Sajak said at the end of the show.

Host Pat Sajak remarks after the close call in the Bonus Round.



Viewers, including former "Jeopardy!" champ Alex Jacob, shared their gripe on social media saying the show owed Charlene the car.

"Come on @WheelofFortune, the woman literally chose the right word. Give her the car," Jacob said.



Audi responded to the Wheel Watchers on Twitter saying, "You're a winner in our eyes, Charlene. Now, let's get you a prize. Time to #GiveHerTheQ3."



A few hours later, Audi had an update - they tracked down Charlene!



And on Thursday, the Q3 Controversy came to a happy conclusion when Charlene was presented with her brand-new car!

Audi tweeted a photo of the ecstatic game show contestant holding the keys to her new vehicle, parked next to her with a big red bow.



"You all did it!" Audi said. "You helped #GiveHerTheQ3. Charlene, welcome to the Audi family! We are so happy to see you in the driver seat."

In response, Jacob tweeted video of the slow clap from the film "Cool Runnings."



The video featured in the player above is from an earlier version of this story.
