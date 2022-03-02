wheel of fortune

Social media goes into frenzy over Wheel of Fortune 'another feather in your cap' puzzle

It took the three contestants eight turns and 10 attempts to solve what seemed to be a simple puzzle.
EMBED <>More Videos

Social media goes into frenzy over 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle

PHILADELPHIA -- Last night's Wheel of Fortune likely had some people screaming at their TVs.

All three contestants -- Laura, Christopher and Thomas -- struggled to solve the puzzle "Another feather in your cap."

It took eight turns and 10 attempts to solve.



Contestant Laura took her first try at solving the puzzle, but came up short with the answer: "Another feather in your hat."

A few spins later, Laura got another chance to solve -- again with an unsuccessful answer: "Another feather in your lap."

And after an incorrect guess by Christopher and a "bankrupt" for Thomas, Laura got her final chance to take the win.

She spinned the wheel and guessed the letter "P" to seemingly set herself up to solve. But not so fast.

She was unsuccessful on her third attempt to solve with the phrase: "Another feather in your map."


Thomas was finally able to solve the puzzle, but the game put social media into a frenzy.

"I'd like to solve... another feather in everything buy your cap," said one person.

"I am in utter disbelief," added another.

Pat Sajak addressed the now-viral episode in a Twitter thread: "Good-natured laughter is one thing. Heck, they laughed at themselves. But, hey, cut them some slack. Unless you're there, you have no idea how different it is in the studio."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentfunny videofeel goodwheel of fortune
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant gets her Audi after bonus round pause
Pause prevents 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant from winning car
Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' executive producer
TOP STORIES
Stanford women's soccer captain Katie Meyer dies at 22
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
Court: Ex-UFC star tried to kill man suspected of molesting relative
2 CA brothers died months before missing persons report, DA says
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Tax Chat: 7 On Your Side, experts to answer viewer questions
'It's amazing': Ukrainians fleeing war reunite with loved ones in US
Show More
522-acre fire erupts in SoCal forest; no structure threat
Santa Clara Co. lifts indoor masking, booster mandates
Ukrainian families stay back to fight for their country, home
White House releases new, closer-to-normal COVID pandemic plan for US
As non-Ukrainians also flee war, some report mistreatment
More TOP STORIES News