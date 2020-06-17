Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara County officials discuss reopening hair salons, nail salons and gyms

By Alix Martichoux
SANTA CLARA CO., Calif. (KGO) -- As California progresses toward further reopening, Santa Clara County has been taking it slower.

The first county to see significant community spread of COVID-19, Santa Clara, has held back from much of the state's allowed business reopening. Gyms, hair salons, nail salons, indoor restaurants and schools are all still not allowed to open their doors.

WATCH LIVE: Santa Clara Co. officials discuss reopening hair salons, nail salons and gyms



PHASE 3 REOPENING: Only 5 CA counties are still not allowed to reopen restaurants, salons and malls

County officials are holding a virtual press conference Wednesday at 10 a.m. to discuss the status of those industries.

On the topic of broader reopening last month, Santa Clara County Public Health Director Sara Cody said, "We're not there yet."

"The conditions really haven't changed in our county," she said. "We don't suddenly have herd immunity, we don't suddenly have a vaccine, we have exactly the same conditions that we had in March. So that if we did ease up, we would see a brisk return of cases, hospitalizations, and a brisk return of deaths."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
