When will the San Francisco Bay Area reopen? Track progress on 6 key metrics to reopening here

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When it comes to further reopening, Bay Area counties are taking it at their own pace. Parts of California have had shopping malls open for weeks; in some places, dine-in restaurant service is resuming. But the Bay Area has been taking it slower than more rural parts of the state.Before reopening more of the economy, the region's public health leaders are tracking six key metrics: COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, hospital capacity, testing, contact tracing and the supply of personal protective equipment.We've compiled public health data and reached out to each of the nine Bay Area counties' public health departments to monitor their progress. The more green on the chart, the closer the county is to meeting requirements for further reopening.Solano County is the only county that meets all six criteria; as a result, it's been moving to reopen a bit earlier than the rest of the region.Sonoma County is the only Bay Area county where cases aren't flattening or decreasing. That could be a result of a smaller sample size. For example, over the past several days in mid-May, Sonoma County had zero new cases one day, then three, followed by 21, 4 then 14.In some cases the chart is incomplete, as we did not hear back from local public health departments or they declined to give specifics on certain metrics.Taking a look at how many new cases there are around the Bay Area can give us a sense of how the curve is flattening.It's important that an uptick in new COVID-19 cases may sometimes be attributed to more widespread testing, rather than an outbreak of the virus.We can get a better sense of the human toll the virus is taking by looking at the case rate and death rate county-by-county. The case rate shows the number of coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents. The death rate shows the number of coronavirus-related deaths per 100,000 residents.Viewed on a map, it's even more clear Santa Clara, Alameda and San Francisco counties have been hit hardest.One of the most important metrics going forward will be how much testing is being done. The map below shows which counties are doing the most testing.And finally, we can take a look back at when this all started in earnest in early March. The graph below shows how the number of cases has grown in the Bay Area since then. Note the curve of this graph will never go down, as it tracks the total of known positive cases since the beginning of the outbreak. It will only flatten as there are fewer new cases every day.We'll continue to update this page as we learn more. Check back for updates as the Bay Area prepares to reopen in Phase 2 and beyond.