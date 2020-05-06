Coronavirus California

WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to reveal rules for California businesses reopening Friday

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom will reveal a new set of rules businesses will have to follow, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, if they want to reopen for curbside pickup.

Earlier in the week, the governor announced some retail and manufacturing businesses would be allowed to reopen starting Friday, May 8. However, they'll have to follow strict safety and hygiene protocols, which he said he'd discuss in his daily press conference Thursday at noon.

Check back here at noon Thursday for our livestream. We'll also be streaming on Facebook and YouTube.

Some businesses included in the state's "Stage 2" of reopening will be allowed to resume operations starting Friday, May 8, including bookstores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and others. Associated manufacturers that support those retail supply chains will also be allowed to resume production.

At this time, office buildings, dine-in restaurants and shopping malls will not be allowed to reopen.

Newsom emphasized that local officials still have the authority to accelerate or slow down reopening at the county level.

"We are not telling locals that believe it's too soon, too fast to modify. We believe those local communities that have separate timelines should be afforded the capacity to advance those timelines," he said, citing the Bay Area's "stricter guidelines."

"If they choose not to come into compliance with the state guidelines, they have that right," the governor said.

More rural or remote counties with fewer COVID-19 cases will also be allowed to reopen businesses sooner, the governor said, as long as their decisions don't risk the "the health of the entire state."

More TOP STORIES News