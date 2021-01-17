COVID-19 vaccine

East Bay physician can't wait, holds drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event for 500 seniors

By Cornell Barnard
LAFAYETTE, Calif. (KGO) -- The race to vaccinate has been a slow roll out across the Bay Area and the state but there have been some bright spots -- a drive-thru clinic where the COVID-19 vaccine was getting into the arms of hundreds who so desperately want it. It was organized by an East Bay physician who's tired of waiting.

"We feel good we're making a dent in this problem," said Dr. Rebecca Parish.

The playground at Stanley Elementary School in Lafayette was transformed into a drive-thru vaccination clinic for seniors Saturday.

Many seniors have been frustrated trying to get the vaccine, like Wayne Hahn.

"I'm feeling relieved, I live in Rossmoor they were unable to get the county to come and give it to the 10,000 seniors who live there like me," he said.

WATCH: Here's why California seniors are still waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine despite governor's go-ahead
EMBED More News Videos

For Bay Area seniors, the wait for a COVID-19 vaccine is likely to take months.



"It's incredibly frustrating, patients are afraid," said Dr. Parish.

Parish who is in private practice in Walnut Creek, partnered with the city of Lafayette and local senior organizations to get the vaccine to those who may be homebound or tech challenged.

These days, vaccine doses are like gold, finding 500 of them wasn't easy.

"I'm pretty sure somewhere in there I promised someone my firstborn child, that's not realistic," Parish said.

VACCINE TRACKER: How California is doing, when you can get a coronavirus vaccine

Parish says she lobbied Contra Costa County for the 500 doses of the vaccine, and finally got them.

Aegis Living in Fremont gave shots to 240 assisted living residents and staff Saturday, a partnership with CVS.

But multiple states now have more appointments than doses. President-elect elect Joe Biden says speeding up vaccinations is top priority when he takes office next week, aiming for 100 million shots in his first 100 days in office.

"This is the time to set big goals because the health of the nation is at stake," said Biden.

RELATED: How can I register for a COVID-19 vaccine in California? Here's how it works in every Bay Area county

Back in Lafayette, Lisa Applegate was overcome the moment she got the shot.

"I didn't realize how much hope I'd feel, it's a good feeling," she said.

The clinic will continue on Sunday, all vaccination appointments were taken but more drive-thru events are planned for the future.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslafayettevaccinesbuilding a better bay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineseniors
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
East Bay doctor holds drive-thru vaccine event for seniors
COVID-19 VACCINE
Santa Clara Co. plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination centers
How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
Advocates concerned about vaccine access for homebound patients
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials remove 'White Lives Matter Banner' found in Union City
Here's why seniors must wait for the COVID-19 vaccine
Advocates concerned about vaccine access for homebound patients
Santa Clara Co. plans to expand COVID-19 vaccination centers
Lawsuit filed against Bank of America for unemployment fraud
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
New CDC vaccination guidelines draws criticism
Show More
Kamala Harris to be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Inauguration Day also is move in/out day at the White House
East Bay woman creates breakfast boxes to celebrate Kamala Harris
COVID-19 updates: CA reports more than 600 deaths in 1 day
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
More TOP STORIES News