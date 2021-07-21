Wildfire smoke from California, western states drifting to East Coast

Some of the major wildfires in the west coast include the Beckwourth Complex in Plumas National Forest and the Dixie Fire which is threatening hundreds of structures in Butte County.
There is currently no containment of the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County.
RELATED: California Wildfire Tracker
The largest fire burning in the west is the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon.
RELATED: Massive western wildfires cloud NYC, East Coast in haze
It made for a pretty spectacular sunrise this morning in Maine.
The familiar haze was visible from an airplane coming into New York City.
RELATED: Couple whose gender reveal started deadly wildfire charged with involuntary manslaughter
The city is self was shrouded with a blanket of smoke today it was the same story in Philadelphia.