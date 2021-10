Wildfire smoke from California, western states drifting to East Coast

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Crews continue to battle major wildfires burning in California and several western states. And all the smoke has drifted all the way to the East Coast.Some of the major wildfires in the west coast include the Beckwourth Complex in Plumas National Forest and the Dixie Fire which is threatening hundreds of structures in Butte County.There is currently no containment of the Tamarack Fire in Alpine County.The largest fire burning in the west is the massive Bootleg Fire in Oregon.It made for a pretty spectacular sunrise this morning in Maine.The familiar haze was visible from an airplane coming into New York City.The city is self was shrouded with a blanket of smoke today it was the same story in Philadelphia.