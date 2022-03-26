Oscars

Producer Will Packer tells us what to expect at 94th Oscars airing Sunday on ABC

"We're bringing a wide variety of folks to come in and celebrate these amazing artists."
By and Justin Mendoza
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Excited for Sunday's Oscars on ABC? Well, we are, too!

ABC7 News Anchor Kumasi Aaron got a preview of what to expect at the 94th Oscars. She spoke to film director and Oscars producer Will Packer (who, by the way, went to the same college as Aaron. Florida A&M University. Go Rattlers!).

"I love the Oscars. I've been a fan of it for a while. It's been around for 94 years. It's time to do something a little bit different," said Packer.

He says he wants this year's show to feel inclusive.

"I want it to look like the world that we live in. I think that sometimes, the Oscars has felt like it's an elitist thing is just for Hollywood folks."

He says he is bringing a "wide variety" of people on stage this year.

Ahead of the 94th Oscars, we had a chance to speak with the director and producer of "Luca," nominated for Best Animated Feature Film.



"I've got some amazing Hollywood talent and I've got people from music. I have people from pop culture. I got people from sports," he said. "We're bringing a wide variety of folks to come in and celebrate these amazing artists that have created this work."

Actresses and comedians Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer will be making history Sunday night. It's the first time three women host movie's biggest night.

Three of America's funniest ladies are at the right place at the right time, and however many laughs they may get, the trio is guaranteed to make history.



"My three ladies who are hosting are insanely funny and fearless. And I'm gonna tell you this right now. I took the gloves off. I regret it later, but I took the gloves off. I told them go out there and have some fun. I'm not sure exactly. What that means. But we will see come Sunday night."

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

