15-year-old high school student hit and killed in San Jose, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A pedestrian who was hit and killed overnight has been identified as a student in San Jose, the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner confirms.

Police say Justin Estira, 15, was struck by a vehicle just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday on the 2400 block of Rinconada Ave.

Estira was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The San Jose Unified School District confirms Justin Estira was a student at Willow Glen High School.

The video in the player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

A preliminary investigation shows a female driver of a 2019 Subaru sedan was driving north at a low speed through an apartment complex parking lot when they struck Estira.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police say this is the 19th fatal collision of 2023. This is also the 12th pedestrian death of the year.

The school district says it is offering counseling support for students or employees.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective O'Brien #3527 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 3527@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

ABC7 News will have more on this story starting at 4 p.m.