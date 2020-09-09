Arts & Entertainment

Winchester Mystery House in San Jose says it's opening its doors (all 2,000 of them) on Saturday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area's eerie sky and reopening of the Winchester Mystery House, coincidence? I think not!

LIVE VIDEO: ABC7 News cameras show apocalyptic orange skies across Bay Area

The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose says it's opening its doors (all 2,000 of them) this weekend with self-guided experience of the world's most bizarre home.

A popular Bay Area attraction is allowing visitors back on Saturday.

Staffers say the Winchester Mystery House will offer a brand-new, self-guided tour format that allows for physical distancing. Guests will also get to experience the house's unique design elements like never before.

"The Mansion Tour has been reimagined into a self-guided experience that allows guests to independently navigate the world's most bizarre home," tweeted the company.

Tickets go on sale today.

Indoors tours stopped in March at the start of the pandemic. They began again on July 13, but for just four hours, when health officials issued a new shutdown order.

