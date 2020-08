Window to another world: Teleport yourself to another living room while you're working from home

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The mass shift to working from home has been just one of the ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives. But after weeks of the staring at the same wall or office picture frames in your home work station, you may be craving a change of scenery.One website, WindowSwap , lets you transport yourself to see the view from other living rooms and houses around the world, all while you're cooped up at home.The site's randomized webcam generator takes you to dozens of different locations. You can travel to a canal boat in Amsterdam, a quiet pasture in the German countryside, or a modern apartment bedroom right underneath the Brooklyn bridge - all with the click of a button.WindowSwap also lets you submit the view from one of your own windows, if you are comfortable letting the world inside.