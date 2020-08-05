travel

Window to another world: Teleport yourself to another living room while you're working from home

By Andrew Morris
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The mass shift to working from home has been just one of the ways the coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives. But after weeks of the staring at the same wall or office picture frames in your home work station, you may be craving a change of scenery.

RELATED: Building a Better Bay Area: The Housing Shift

One website, WindowSwap, lets you transport yourself to see the view from other living rooms and houses around the world, all while you're cooped up at home.

The site's randomized webcam generator takes you to dozens of different locations. You can travel to a canal boat in Amsterdam, a quiet pasture in the German countryside, or a modern apartment bedroom right underneath the Brooklyn bridge - all with the click of a button.

COVID-19 RISK CALCULATOR: Quiz yourself on the safest, most dangerous things you can do as California reopens

WindowSwap also lets you submit the view from one of your own windows, if you are comfortable letting the world inside.

CALIFORNIA REOPENING: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area


If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytravelair travelcoronavirusworking familiestravel tipsjobsworkplace
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRAVEL
Witnesses say Bay Area visitors swarmed South Lake Tahoe park
'Rogue Trip' now streaming on Disney+
COVID-19: Officials monitoring uptick in NY cases after out-of-state travel
Bob Woodruff, son take viewers around the world in new NatGeo series
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's how elementary school students really feel about the upcoming school year
Coronavirus watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Will Sen. Kamala Harris be Joe Biden's VP pick? It's a very real possibility
SF restaurateur dies after struggle with depression during pandemic
Beirut explosion kills at least 70, injures thousands
Florida man receives 12 letters from CA EDD
CA schools secure 1 million new devices, state supt. teases
Show More
Clorox wipes shortage to last into 2021
Will online learning improve this fall for CA elementary schools?
What it's like to teach kids how to read over Zoom
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
US nears 5 million coronavirus cases
More TOP STORIES News