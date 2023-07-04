With increased fire danger from the recent heat spike, North Bay firefighters are urging the public to leave fireworks to the pros this 4th of July.

4th of July: North Bay firefighters urge public to leave fireworks to the pros

WINDSOR, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, Independence Day is coming early in one community where a beloved festival and fireworks show is happening on July 3. Meantime, firefighters remain on high alert for wildfires which may be started by illegal fireworks.

Jose Pacheco was slicing and frying all the potatoes he could, getting ready for thousands of hungry holiday visitors at his booth.

"I've got chicharrónes and potato chips, we serve it with Tapatio sauce and Valentina," said Pacheco.

Keiser Park is ready for the return of Windsor Kaboom, an evening of flags, food and music. Organizers expect 10,000 spectators to come.

"You're going to have live bands, lots of food, drinks, family fun - it's an opportunity to celebrate America, said Windsor Kaboom co-organizer Cassius Camus.

The evening's big finish will be professional fireworks show overhead. ABC7 News was there when the fire marshal inspected fireworks and equipment, that's ready to launch for the show. But this holiday, officials say their biggest concern is the folks putting on their own displays.

"Sonoma County has a zero-tolerance policy for fireworks, including safe and sane, said Deputy Sonoma County Fire Marshal, Jason Piloni.

He says the last heat spike created the perfect recipe for wildfire. Over the weekend, fire crews battled several fires in Sonoma County.

"We had a warm weekend, seasonal fuels are ready for fire, there's buckets of that fuel," said Piloni.

The advice - leave the patriotic pyrotechnics to the pros this holiday.

"We want people to enjoy the fourth and days leading up, so let the pros do your fireworks, bring your family. All you have to do is show up and enjoy it," said Piloni.

Windsor Kaboom is returning for the first time since 2019. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids.

