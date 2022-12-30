Heading up to Tahoe this weekend? Here's best time to travel amid winter storm

As atmospheric river barrels down on California, here's a look at the best and worst time to travel up to Tahoe and the Sierra Nevada.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Traveling to Tahoe this weekend? Some days are better than others.

Folks trying to travel on Friday should use caution but should be OK getting to and from Tahoe. Much of Friday will feature rain, which could be heavy at times which will lead to slick roads and slower than normal travel times. At night especially, visibility will be reduced as these showers move through Northern California.

Do not try to travel to Tahoe on Saturday. As an atmospheric river takes aim at the Sierra, rain will be changing over to snow above 7,000' which means the passes will get coated in 1 to 2 feet of snow. Travel will be difficult and chain controls will most likely go into effect.

All of Sunday and Monday morning will be your best travel days with dry weather and partly cloudy skies. In the afternoon and evening on Monday use caution as another snowstorm will arrive which will drop snow levels to 5,000' where half a foot of snow is likely.

