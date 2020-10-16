San Francisco-based startup uses AI-powered tracker to help increase productivity while working from home

A calendar analyzer that uses artificial intelligence has the ability to make us more productive. It's part of the changing workplace as we Build A Better Bay Area.
Juggling meetings and finding private time to focus on projects have never been tougher. Co-workers are working from home. Some are even working from other states and countries. Now there's help -- a platform called Clockwise.
RELATED: Coronavirus impact: Lessons learned from working at home during COVID-19 pandemic
"What Clockwise will do is actually automatically look for the best time for that event on your calendar and the calendars of the attendees by a series of algorithms and artificial intelligence" explained Alexandra Moser, head of business operations at Clockwise.
The San Francisco-based company is trying to address this startling research: 41% of our work day is wasted time, spent on email, collaboration tools like Slack, and dead time between meetings. The result is a loss of productivity.
"We always be canceling meetings. There's just nowhere to fit it. No good time to find that one-on-one, so a lot would slip, and a lot of that's not happening now," said Jeff Gibson. He is an engineering manager at Atlassian, a global software company whose 5,000 employees in California, India and Australia started using Clockwise three months ago. What he likes best is how it re-arranges his calendar so there are blocks of time he dubs "focus time" to tackle complex projects and problems.
RELATED: Is your company spying on you? Digital surveillance tools track your productivity when working from home
"I think engineers, it's especially difficult for them to like really focus on a problem. They need multiple hours of kind of uninterrupted time," said Gibson.
For anyone worried this amounts to snooping, it's artificial intelligence, not a person, identifying wasted time. You can also opt out. However, for employees also dealing with work from home child care duties and unexpected issues, the platform can be a real help.
RELATED: 4 tips to help you manage working from home as kids learn from home
"Clockwise will automatically move the meetings that might have been in conflict with that childcare block to other times that work, so it makes that really, really simple," Moser said.
Another company using Clockwise found that its employees gained one and a half hours of additional time for meetings per week, an increase of 12%.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- COVID-19 Help: Comprehensive list of resources, information
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- From salons to dinner parties: Experts rate the risk of 12 activities
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during novel coronavirus pandemic
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic