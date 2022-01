SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- A new report released Wednesday is giving new insight into how remote work impacts San Francisco's future economy.The report states that 15% of office workers in the city will stay remote in 2023.Empty offices mean business tax revenue will grow just 1% this fiscal year.However, revenue is expected to top $1 billion in each of the next three years, which is higher than the pre-pandemic peak in 2018.As shoppers return to the city, sales tax revenue is expected to grow a robust 26% this fiscal year.