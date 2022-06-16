FIFA to reveal if Bay Area will host 2026 World Cup games

World Cup

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The Bay Area will find out today if it will be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The biggest international soccer competition is going to be staged at 16 cities across Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Bay Area leaders have been pushing to be hosts since FIFA awarded the World Cup to the North American countries in 2018.

16 other U.S. cities are pushing to host the games including New York, Los Angeles, Arlington (Texas), Atlanta, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Boston, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Nashville, Orlando, Philadelphia, and Seattle.



According to ESPN, 10 U.S. cities are expected to be picked to host games with 3 cities each being selected in Canada and Mexico.

If the Bay Area is selected, Levi's Stadium will be the venue used for the games.

The Bay Area host committee is hosting a watch party at Levi's stadium at 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon for the big announcement.

Local soccer legends, Brandi Chastain, John Doyle, Leslie Osborne, Danielle Slaton, and Aly Wagner are expected to in attendance.
